CEEK VR Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $71.15 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,381.65 or 1.00005819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09063407 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,899,272.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.