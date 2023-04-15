CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0889

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $71.62 million and $3.66 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018370 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,322.37 or 1.00016666 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08835552 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,158,142.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.