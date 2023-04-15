Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 4,470 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $81.19. 5,078,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,307. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

