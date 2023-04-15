Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 169 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $619.54. 1,746,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $616.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.13. The company has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

