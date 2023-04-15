Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 743,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 256,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,938. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

