Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Up 174.2% in March

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901. Catalyst Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of 225.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

