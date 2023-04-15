Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 571,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.59 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.