Castleview Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

