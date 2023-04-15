Castleview Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,236 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

USMV stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

