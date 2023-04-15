Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0458 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Casper has a market capitalization of $500.22 million and $14.31 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,641,398,290 coins and its circulating supply is 10,919,270,331 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,639,181,979 with 10,917,191,500 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04649816 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,926,620.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

