CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

