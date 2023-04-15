CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

CareRx Price Performance

Shares of CHHHF stock remained flat at $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. CareRx has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHHHF shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on CareRx from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CareRx from C$6.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

