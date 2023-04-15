Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

