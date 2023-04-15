CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,421 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 11,851,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,405,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

