CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 116,236 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,236 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

PLTR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 42,364,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,265,300. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

