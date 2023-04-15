CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Target by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $161.00. 2,370,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.