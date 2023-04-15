CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,009. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

