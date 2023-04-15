CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after buying an additional 4,503,375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,606,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after buying an additional 181,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 160,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,336,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.86. 728,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,314. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

