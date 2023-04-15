CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 76,589 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,924,000 after acquiring an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,618 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.20. 7,656,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,973. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.