CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,176 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

CAT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,793. The company has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.