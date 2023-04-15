CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Trading Up 4.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of C stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $49.56. 33,064,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,296,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

