CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 42,621 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,621 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. 3,120,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,500. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.