Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Holdings Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCBG. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,350. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $485.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

