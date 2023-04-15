Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in March

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Capcom stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.81. 1,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.98 million for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

