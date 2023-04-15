Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $40,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $131.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.