Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on the stock.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
IES opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 19.64 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.43 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £79.85 million, a PE ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.26.
About Invinity Energy Systems
