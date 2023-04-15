Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

IES opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 19.64 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.43 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £79.85 million, a PE ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.26.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

About Invinity Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.