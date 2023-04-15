Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

