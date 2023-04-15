CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.78.
CAE Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.46 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$20.90 and a 12-month high of C$35.18. The stock has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.90.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.