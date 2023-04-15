CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.78.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.46 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$20.90 and a 12-month high of C$35.18. The stock has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.90.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2404477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

