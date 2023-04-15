Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 180.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. 7,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,400 ($29.72) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.80) to GBX 2,360 ($29.23) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,147.33.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

