Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Insider Activity at Bumble

Institutional Trading of Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

