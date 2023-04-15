Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Down 57.9% in March

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPAC. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,092,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,074,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 566,241 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,935,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 488,945 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

