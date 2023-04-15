BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get BRP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Stock Up 0.8 %

DOOO stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRP has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.