Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY remained flat at $29.52 during midday trading on Friday. 97 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Brother Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

