Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $87.17

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

SouthState Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $67.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. SouthState has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

