Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$39.33

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of PKI opened at C$31.96 on Monday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

