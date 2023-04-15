Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $239.91

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

IEX opened at $219.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.47. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

