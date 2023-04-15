Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) PT at $359.00

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $314.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

