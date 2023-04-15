Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

