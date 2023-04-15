Brokerages Set Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Target Price at $11.93

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $4,864,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 292,094 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,055,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

