Brokerages Set abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) PT at GBX 182.14

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 182.14 ($2.26).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.66) price target on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC cut abrdn to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.17) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 210 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Mike O’Brien purchased 47,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £100,182.80 ($124,065.39). 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.57) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.07. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237 ($2.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is -5,555.56%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

