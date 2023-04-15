Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shares of BMY opened at $70.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

