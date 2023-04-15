Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $135.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
