Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $135.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

