Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

