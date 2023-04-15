Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Shares of BONXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 35,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,545. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

About Bonterra Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.