Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Shares of BONXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 35,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,545. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.
About Bonterra Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Resources (BONXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.