BNB (BNB) Price Hits $328.85

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. BNB has a total market cap of $51.26 billion and approximately $876.92 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $328.85 or 0.01081007 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,866,000 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 157,871,211.13193122. The last known price of BNB is 333.64699746 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1255 active market(s) with $823,461,223.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

