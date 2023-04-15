BMO Capital Markets Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $97.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE RPM opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in RPM International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RPM International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

