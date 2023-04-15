BMO Capital Markets Cuts Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target to $11.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $718.75 million, a P/E ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap One by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

