Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club.

