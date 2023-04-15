BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $141,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:MVT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

