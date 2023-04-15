BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 370.5% in March

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 370.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,574,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,157 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,974 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 533,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,700. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Shares of BK Technologies are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 24th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 24th.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

